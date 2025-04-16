Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTF stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,743. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $344.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $80.92.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

