Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 695.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMU stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.