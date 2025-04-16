Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 695.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMU stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $22.25.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
