Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,950 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 164,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 111,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 136,544 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSJP opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

