Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter.

ISNPY stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

