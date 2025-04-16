Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 486 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $157.41 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

