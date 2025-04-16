Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $245,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,394.24. This represents a 13.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $273,980.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KNSA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 689,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,547. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.31. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

