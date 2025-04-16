Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 24,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Incitec Pivot Trading Down 2.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.
About Incitec Pivot
Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Incitec Pivot
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.