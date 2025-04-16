Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 24,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Incitec Pivot Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

