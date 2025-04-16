ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ IPA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 56,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,607. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.