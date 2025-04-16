Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.13. 83,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 649,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $499.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.51. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 114,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immatics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Immatics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Immatics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,108 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

