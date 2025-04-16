HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 6.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.67. 41,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 107,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

