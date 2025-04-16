HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 6.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.67. 41,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 107,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HCM
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHMED
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Lemonade: Leveraging AI to Underwrite a Path to Profitability
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Penny Stocks With $10 Potential
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.