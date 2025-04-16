Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Shares Up 7% – Here’s Why

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.91 ($0.05). 1,733,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 754,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Huddled Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.12.

Huddled Group Company Profile

We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value and efficiency in the ever-expanding realm of e-commerce.

Our mission is to launch and cultivate innovative, hyper-relevant businesses that not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

Through strategic investments, continuous innovation, and a customer-centric approach; combined with a management team with a track-record of successfully launching, building and exiting businesses in the Technology, Media and Telecom sector we ensure that our businesses stay at the forefront of their respective industries, and not only meet the evolving needs of our customers but also maximise shareholder value.

