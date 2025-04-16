Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $16.81. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 4,633 shares.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

