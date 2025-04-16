Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,559,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,047,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,815,000 after purchasing an additional 573,745 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 731.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 307,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after purchasing an additional 237,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.09.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

