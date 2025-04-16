Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 62,079 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 59,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.

