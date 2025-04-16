Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 11,581 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $330,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,360. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $338,860.06.

On Monday, February 10th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $498,098.81.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $450,732.52.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,684,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

