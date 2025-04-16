Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,108 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after acquiring an additional 401,016 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE HPE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

