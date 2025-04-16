Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

