Head to Head Survey: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) versus Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Grindr”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Grindr $344.64 million 11.42 -$55.77 million ($0.79) -23.92

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindr.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grindr 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tiga Acquisition and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grindr has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Grindr -16.27% -177.83% 9.57%

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grindr beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

