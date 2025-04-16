Head to Head Comparison: Cadeler A/S (CDLR) and Its Competitors

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cadeler A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Cadeler A/S Competitors 31.45% 15.50% 7.87%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $248.74 million $12.44 million 24.42 Cadeler A/S Competitors $848.85 million $123.28 million 2.30

This table compares Cadeler A/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cadeler A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. Cadeler A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cadeler A/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadeler A/S Competitors 300 1786 1904 111 2.45

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.77%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 145.43%. Given Cadeler A/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Cadeler A/S competitors beat Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

