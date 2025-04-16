Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

HAS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 396.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

