Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.36 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.3 %

CB stock opened at $284.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.58 and a 200-day moving average of $281.24.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

View Our Latest Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.