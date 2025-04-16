Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $94,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,833,547.58. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,460,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,606,935.93. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,607 shares of company stock valued at $280,762,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

