GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in GSK by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of GSK by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. BNP Paribas started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

