GS Chain (LON:GSC) Shares Down 36.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC) traded down 36.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 760,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,261,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

GS Chain Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.13.

GS Chain (LON:GSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About GS Chain

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

