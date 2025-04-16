Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 332,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 78,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
