Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 332,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 78,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

