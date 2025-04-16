Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,339 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $53,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,404,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGSB stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

