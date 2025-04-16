Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,205,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

