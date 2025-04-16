Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in AON by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in AON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $379.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.49 and its 200-day moving average is $375.03. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.87.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

