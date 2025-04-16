Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

VNQ stock opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

