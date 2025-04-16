Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 9,755 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

