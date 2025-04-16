GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the March 15th total of 211,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLR. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 87,740 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLR opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.