Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of LOPE opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.95.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

