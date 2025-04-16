Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.8 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.