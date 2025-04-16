Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Stock Price Up 36.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) rose 36.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 22,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 26,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Tech Industries Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Stock Average Calculator
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.