Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Stock Price Up 36.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) rose 36.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 22,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 26,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

