Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 33,303,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 46,018,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gfinity plc will post 20 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Halley acquired 24,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,440,000 ($1,905,770.25). 44.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

