General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

