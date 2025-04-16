Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 270 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,953,000 after buying an additional 82,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,988,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $111.64.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.