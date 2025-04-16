Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.0% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,465,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 123,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

