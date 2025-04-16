Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,401 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Up 1.1 %

FOXA stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

