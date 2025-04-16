Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $12.38 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 96.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

