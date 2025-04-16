Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 4th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
