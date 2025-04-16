Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Trinity Industries worth $20,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $14,532,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TRN opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.