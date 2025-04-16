Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.75 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 325.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,530 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

