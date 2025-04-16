GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $578,000 in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.16% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $18,863,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 437,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Price Performance

NASDAQ MBAV opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

