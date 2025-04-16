FY2027 EPS Estimates for Novavax Lowered by Zacks Research

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVAX. TD Cowen upgraded Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 300.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,894 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Novavax by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

