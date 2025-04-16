Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 29,089,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 111,221,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
