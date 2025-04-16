First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $149.48 million for the quarter.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

