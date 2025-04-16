Finward Bancorp Purchases New Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $197.03.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

