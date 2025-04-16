Finward Bancorp Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Finward Bancorp bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,729,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after buying an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after buying an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 2.7 %
PEP stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.12.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.