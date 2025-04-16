Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Exponent by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.83 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

